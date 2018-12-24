Police: Middle school wrestling coach slammed teen into wall, pointed gun

HARRINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A middle school wrestling coach in Delaware is facing assault and concealed weapons charges.

Police say 36-year-old James McNeil got into an argument with a 13-year-old during a practice at W.T. Chipman Middle School in Harrington on December 5.

Police say, during the argument in a restroom, McNeil pointed a gun at the victim and slammed the victim into a wall.

Harrington police charged McNeil with Aggravated Menacing, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm and Assault Third Degree.

At the time of his arrest, McNeil was employed as a Correctional Officer for the State of Delaware.

