HARRINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --A middle school wrestling coach in Delaware is facing assault and concealed weapons charges.
Police say 36-year-old James McNeil got into an argument with a 13-year-old during a practice at W.T. Chipman Middle School in Harrington on December 5.
Police say, during the argument in a restroom, McNeil pointed a gun at the victim and slammed the victim into a wall.
Harrington police charged McNeil with Aggravated Menacing, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm and Assault Third Degree.
At the time of his arrest, McNeil was employed as a Correctional Officer for the State of Delaware.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps