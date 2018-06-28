Philadelphia police are searching for a 27-year-old man who hasn't been seen in more than a week.Police say he was abducted in broad daylight and held for ransom. The assault happened at 12:30 p.m. last Tuesday in the 2000 block of North Orkney Street in Kensington.Investigators are working to identify two men seen in a surveillance video in relation to the crime.Police say the video depicts a suspect running down the street near the scene where Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon was kidnapped on June 19.Investigators are urging the public to take a close look at the man, as well as a second suspect. The two men can be seen loading items into the trunk and then getting into a blue Volkswagon Passat at Orkney and Diamond streets.Earlier this week, the victim's wife called police saying her husband had been kidnapped last week."On June 19, her husband had a prearranged meeting with 2 unknown individuals," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Bergman.Ramon never returned. and his wife says she began receiving phone calls demanding what sources say was a 200k dollar ransom for his safe return."On June 21, our victim's wife met an unknown individual at 19th and Oregon, where she did pay ransom for his safe return," said Bergman.A source says Ramon's wife paid roughly $40,000 in cash and tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry.Police say Ramon was active in real estate, and a source says he recently purchased the building where he was last seen alive. It included a first-floor garage and upstairs apartment."There were obvious signs of a struggle and quite bit amount of blood," said Bergman.Investigators say 6 individuals and 3 vehicles were involved in the abduction. In addition to the Passat, they're searching for a silver Lexus and blue Lincoln Navigator.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.------