Police converge on Allentown home after woman shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Police converge on Allentown home after woman shot. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have converged on a home in Allentown, Pa. after a shooting.

According to WFMZ-TV, police say a woman was shot in the area of 17th Street SW and Lehigh Street on Thursday morning.

That area is now blocked off with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen with their guns drawn.

Patrons at nearby Queen City Diner tell WFMZ that several police cars and ambulances raced to the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingstandoffAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
Mom in Pa. out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Woman charged in deaths of her mom, grandma to be extradited
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
Show More
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
Woman shot while sitting on porch in SW Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today
Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
Walt Disney Company to eliminate plastic straws and more by 2019
More News