Police converge on Allentown home after woman shot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police have converged on a home in Allentown, Pa. after a shooting.
According to WFMZ-TV, police say a woman was shot in the area of 17th Street SW and Lehigh Street on Thursday morning.
That area is now blocked off with crime scene tape. Officers could be seen with their guns drawn.
Patrons at nearby Queen City Diner tell WFMZ that several police cars and ambulances raced to the scene.
