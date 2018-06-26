Police: Dad kidnapped 3-year-old son from doctor's office

Abington Township Police are searching for 3-year-old Efrain Osorio.Investigators said Efrain was abducted by his father Tuesday afternoon from a doctor's office on the 900 block of Huntingdon Pike.Efrain is described as a light-skinned Hispanic boy. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, red shorts and white sneakers.The father is Efrain Osorio-Occasio, a 25-year-old, Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'7" tall.Osorio-Occasio was last seen driving a green Infinity with tinted windows, license plate KCM-3928.If you have any information, please call the police immediately at 9-1-1.------