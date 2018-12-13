Police are on the scene of a residential barricade situation in West Philadelphia.Officers responded after 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired inside a home along the 5400 block of Osage Avenue.Police have cordoned off the area and declared the barricade.A staging area has been established at 55th and Osage streets.It's not clear if any shots were fired or if anyone has been shot.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------