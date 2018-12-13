Police: Reports of shots fired at barricade situation in West Philadelphia

Police are on the scene of a residential barricade situation in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded after 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired inside a home along the 5400 block of Osage Avenue.

Police have cordoned off the area and declared the barricade.

A staging area has been established at 55th and Osage streets.

It's not clear if any shots were fired or if anyone has been shot.

