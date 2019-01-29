Police: Delaware County alleged contractor scammer arrested

Detectives in Delaware County want to get the word out about an alleged scammer who found his victims on Facebook.
They have arrested 41-year-old John Latta.
He's accused of taking money from at least nine victims throughout the county and then never performing the work he promised to do.
Investigators say Latta portrayed himself as a contractor who could fix driveways and do brickwork.
If you believe you are a victim, you're asked to call the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.
