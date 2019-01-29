Police: Delaware County alleged contractor scammer arrested

Detectives in Delaware County want to get the word out about an alleged scammer who found his victims on Facebook.They have arrested 41-year-old John Latta.He's accused of taking money from at least nine victims throughout the county and then never performing the work he promised to do.Investigators say Latta portrayed himself as a contractor who could fix driveways and do brickwork.If you believe you are a victim, you're asked to call the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.------