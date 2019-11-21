Police: Delaware County serial sneaker thief sees himself on Action News, surrenders

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspected serial sneaker thief in Delaware County is now in custody after apparently seeing himself on Action News.

Lower Chichester police said 40-year-old Ryan Weems-Johnson watched the report Wednesday, which included surveillance images, and turned himself in.

Weems-Johnson of Linwood is accused of stealing high-value shoes from businesses in Media, Brookhaven, Newtown Square and Morton since August.



Investigators said he hit one Kohl's three times over the past few months by simply walking out with the merchandise on his feet.

But apparently his greed was not limited to sneakers. Police said he hit a Rite Aid store in the 3500 block of West Chester Pike and stole an array of bath and shampoo products.

Weems-Johnson was taken to the George Hill Correctional Facility.

Police said additional charges are pending.

