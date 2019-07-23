Dirt biker arrested after hitting 3 women on Atlantic City boardwalk, police say

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three women were injured after police say they were struck by a dirt biker on the Atlantic City boardwalk.It happened Sunday night around 11:25 p.m. near the 1700 block of the boardwalk.Police say 22-year-old George Jones was traveling eastbound on the boardwalk at a high rate of speed and lost control when he apparently tried to avoid hitting a child.Police say Jones attempted to flee the area but was held by numerous witnesses."He tried to run away and these these guys tackled him and held him," said Tom Boyle who works at a nearby restaurant.Sean Harris says he never thought someone would be brazen enough to ride here, especially when families were everywhere.Two women were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. One woman was treated at the scene and released.Jones is being charged with three counts of assault by auto, disorderly conduct and multiple traffic summons.The Atlantic City Police released this statement on the incident, "Last nights crash endangered many innocent people enjoying a night on the Boardwalk. Thankfully the aftermath of the crash was not deadly. We encourage anyone to call 911 to report the location of illegal off road vehicles."