Police discover 2nd body in Delaware River, find child alone in car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said they have discovered a second body in the Delaware River Thursday morning after finding a child alone in a car near the scene.Crews first pulled a 30-year-old woman from the river along the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.Police searched for the father around the scene, but was unable to locate him.Just before 10:30 a.m., authorities discovered the body of a man in the river by Columbus Boulevard and Lombard Circle.The identities of the man of the woman have not been released.Police have not given any information on the relationship, if any, between the man, the woman, and the child.