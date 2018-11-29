Philadelphia police say a disgruntled customer at a business in the Germantown section of the city is now wanted for arson.Police released surveillance video of the suspect inside of the store on the 2100 block of West 65th Avenue on the morning of Nov. 20.They say the suspect took a can of hairspray from her bag, as well as a lighter, and used it as a torch through an opening in the front counter.Several items were burned, but no injuries were reported.Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact police.------