Police: Distraught man allegedly sets van on fire in Montgomery County

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon at Starbucks turned into a frightening scene.

Officials say a distraught man is believed to have set a van on fire on the 800 block of Huntingdon Pike in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.

Police say the man then went into the Starbucks and threatened to set himself on fire.

Several officers were able to take him into custody so he could be evaluated.

The suspect did suffer several burns and will be criminally charged.

Two officers were injured in the scuffle.
