Police: Domestic issue leads to Warminster barricade

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 Video: Authorities make their way into Warminster home on December 19, 2018.

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A domestic issue led to a barricade situation in Warminster, Bucks County.

Police were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 900 block of Windsor Road in the area of Coronet Road and Henry Avenue.

Action News is told a mother let her daughter's boyfriend stay at the house. At some point, he was told he had to leave. Authorities tell Action News the boyfriend came back to the home which resulted in police being called.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed heavily armed officers entering the house around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities called for shelter-in-place in the neighborhood including for students to stay home who had not yet reported to school.

Around 8 a.m., Centennial School District said they received information from Warminster police that the situation had been resolved.

"All students should report to school," the district said.

No injuries were reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbarricadestandoffschoolstudentsWarminster Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Man stabbed to death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
Police: Deliveryman stole packages from residences
Show More
Popeyes offers 'emotional support chicken' at Philly airport
Miss America may be leaving Atlantic City...again
2 jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby fire
Baby monitor hacked, parents threatened
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
More News