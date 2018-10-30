U.S. & WORLD

Police: Drive-by shooter fired at empty Florida GOP office

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Drive-by shooting shatters windows at GOP headquarters in Florida. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 30, 2018.

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. --
Authorities say the windows of a county Republican Party office in Florida were shot at over the weekend.

Mark Cheatham of the South Daytona Police Department says four shots were fired at the office of the Republican Executive Committee of Volusia County.

County GOP Chairman Tony Ledbetter says the shooting happened sometime after staffers left the office Sunday afternoon and before they returned Monday morning.

Nobody was inside when the shooting took place.

Cheatham says the shooting is being investigated as vandalism until detectives establish a motive.

Ledbetter says it appeared to be by a drive-by shooter. A window was shot out and another had a bullet hole in it.

The office is located in a strip mall in South Daytona, not far from Daytona Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldvandalismshootingrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Trump says he can end birthright citizenship with executive order
Woman calls dentist after gluing Halloween fangs
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Official: Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress
Tuesday Action News Update
Investigation: Homebuyers say they're victims of dishonest 'flippers'
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Trump says he can end birthright citizenship with executive order
UDel football player accused of assaulting elderly driver
Vigil held for 3rd grader who died suddenly at North Phila. school
Violent night in Philly: 3 dead in separate shootings
Show More
Shooting victim runs to SEPTA station for help
Fmr. Bucks Co. coach arrested in Fla. after no-show at rape trial
Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair
AccuWeather: Sunny and Cool Today, Warmer For Halloween
New Jersey's paid sick leave law goes into effect
More News