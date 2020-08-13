Driver dies after car fire in Mercer County, New Jersey: Police

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver has died after a vehicle went up in flames on Monday night in Mercer County, New Jersey.It happened just before 8 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-295 on the Exit 60 ramp to I-195 in Hamilton Township.New Jersey State Police confirm to Action News that the driver of a Toyota Corolla died in the blaze.The victim has not been identified.There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.Police say no other vehicle was involved in the incident.