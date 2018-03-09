Police: NJ driver fled crash, says he was scared of 'rednecks'

SPARTA, N.J --
Police in New Jersey say a man suspected of driving while intoxicated told them he fled the scene of a crash because he felt scared in "redneck country."

Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon says the 48-year-old Morristown man was turning a corner while driving in Sparta Sunday night when he hit another vehicle.
NJ.com reports the man drove away but was followed by two other motorists who reported him when he pulled over.

The driver of the other vehicle was examined at the scene.

Lamon says an officer asked the man if he left the scene of an accident, and the driver remarked he didn't feel safe.

Lamon says the man failed a breathalyzer test and is charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsdui crashSparta
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News