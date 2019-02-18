Police in Northern California are searching for the driver who struck a young girl and kept going. Thankfully, the girl is okay.The accident was captured on a home surveillance video Saturday night in the town of Santa Rosa.Fortunately, the car wasn't going fast enough to do any harm. Hazel Ann, 7, was knocked to the ground as she darted across the street.She immediately got up and the driver then took off again.Hazel Ann's brother has a message for that driver."Next time you should think and look before you drive," said Damiion Conzet.Police say the driver likely wouldn't have faced any charges, had they stayed at the scene, but now face felony charges when they are caught.