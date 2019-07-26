Driver in reportedly stolen vehicle hits bicyclist, flees scene in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say hit a bicyclist with a vehicle that was reportedly stolen and then fled the scene.

It happened around 10 p.m. at F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the bicyclist is being treated at an area hospital for unknown injuries.

Officers are still looking for the suspect who fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
