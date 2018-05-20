EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3499072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Driver shoots man for blocking Olney street. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on May 20, 2018.

Police say a man in is critical condition following an apparent road rage incident in the Olney section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Delphine Street.Police say a 31-year-old male driver of a car was forced to stop because a box truck and another vehicle were blocking the street.After a few minutes, police say the 31-year-old got out of his car and began arguing with the drivers and passengers of the box truck and other vehicle.During the argument, police say the man took out a gun and fired six shots."I hear boom boom, and I'm like 'Am I dreaming, or what?'" said Juana Miranda. "The next thing that I heard was my husband calling me downstairs."Juana Miranda said her husband had just driven his box truck home, his friend - the victim - had followed him home in his own car. She said her husband had walked inside the house and soon after heard gunshots, walked back outside and saw that his friend had been shot."I get closer and I see my friend on the steps lying down," said Miranda. "And they are like 'Call the police. He got shot.'"Police are investigating whether this was a case of road rage- if a driver became enraged with the victim's vehicle and the box truck blocking the street.Miranda said this is the third shooting that took place here in recent months.When police arrived, the victim was slipping in and out of consciousness.Officials said he was struck once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later in the afternoon, we were told he was alert and talking.The suspect fled the scene on 4th Street.Authorities are questioning the other men involved in the altercation.Police say the entire incident was caught on a nearby home's surveillance camera.------