Driver shot by man in 70s after apparent road rage incident in Lawncrest, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man injured on Thursday night.
Police tell Action News that they were contacted by a man in his 70s who stated he shot a 41-year-old male driver after he came under attack while in his car.
Police say the 41-year-old man allegedly kicked the other man's vehicle. That's when the man in his 70s-who has a license to carry-opened fire.
The shooting victim attempted to flee the scene but officers found him a short time later.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.
Police are continuing their investigation.
