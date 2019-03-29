Driver shot by man in 70s after apparent road rage incident in Lawncrest, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man injured on Thursday night.Police tell Action News that they were contacted by a man in his 70s who stated he shot a 41-year-old male driver after he came under attack while in his car.Police say the 41-year-old man allegedly kicked the other man's vehicle. That's when the man in his 70s-who has a license to carry-opened fire.The shooting victim attempted to flee the scene but officers found him a short time later.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.Police are continuing their investigation.