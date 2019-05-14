94-year-old woman attacked by teen on way home from church, Upper Darby police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- At 94 years old, she's the oldest crime victim Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood has ever encountered. And he had a few choice words for the person who mugged her."Certainly is a scumbag, I mean that's scumbag 101," said Chitwood.Police say it happened on Saturday evening. The 94-year-old was coming home after church and decided to stop at the New Long Lane Pizza and Grille.Shop owner, Alex Evanglopolous, says she's a long time customer for 20 years. She ordered a cheeseburger and a milkshake."Usually she gets delivery but that day, Saturday, she came over because the weather was nice," he said.She then walked a couple of blocks to her home in the 200 block of Bayard Road.About 6:30 p.m. she made it to the front steps."Here comes a young hoodlum, you know 14-15 years old, grabs her handbag and takes off," said Chitwood."The milkshake and the cheeseburger fell to the ground," he added.The victim suffered a scrape to her arm during the scuffle but otherwise uninjured. Her neighbors were stunned."That's terrible, that's terrible, that's scary yeah," said neighbor Monica Wilson."Are you serious?" asked another neighbor Osman Koroma. "Wow! This is my first time, I never heard about cause I'm working overnight," he adds.Chitwood says he can't understand how someone could do something so terrible to a 94-year-old woman."It really angers me that a woman who's 94 years old walking down the street is attacked and assaulted by some scumbag and there's no other way to describe that individual," said Chitwood.The victim tells investigators the mugger had to be somewhere between the age of 13 to 15 wearing dark clothing. She had to cancel her Sears & Kohl's credit cards and order a new Medicaid card. She never got to enjoy her cheeseburger and milkshake. But detectives plan to buy her a new meal.