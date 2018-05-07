Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel

A Center City hotel worker was stabbed in the back after arguing with another employee inside a basement break room Sunday evening, police say.

Police said just before 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Hampton Inn near 13th and Race streets for a stabbing.

Officers said the two got into a fight in a basement break room and it escalated into one of the employees stabbing the other in the back several times.

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

This incident comes days after one employee stabbed another in a break room at Philadelphia International Airport.

According to police, an arrest has been made.

