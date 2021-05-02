officer killed

Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware

DELMAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The body of a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked responding to a fight is returning to his home state with a police escort.

Law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Delaware escorted the body of Cpl. Keith Heacook from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to Delmar.

Heacook, 54, died Wednesday at the hospital from injuries he suffered April 25 in the line of duty.

Authorities say Heacook was attacked by Brandon Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a report of a fight in Delmar. A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook's head while he lay unconscious. Wilkerson is also accused of attacking an elderly couple.

EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware police officer who was attacked inside a home while responding to a "fight in progress" call over the weekend has been declared clinically dead.



The escort for Heacook Sunday began around 2 p.m. The route takes him from I-95 in Baltimore to U.S. Route 50 and Route 404 into Delaware and finally to Shorts Funeral Home in Delmar.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawareattackofficer killedcommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Officer killed in attack saves lives through organ donation
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Biden, Congress pay tribute to slain Capitol Police officer
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor to make 'major announcement' on easing COVID restrictions
AccuWeather: Warmer starting today, some showers Monday
LIVE: Officials provide update on capsized boat in San Diego
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado draws three-game suspension, appeals MLB's decision
Philly pediatricians replace basketball nets at city playgrounds
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
Show More
Police: Teen critical after being shot several times in Nicetown
Police: Man fatally shot in Logan section of Philadelphia
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police
Help Wanted: restaurants looking to hire as business picks up
More TOP STORIES News