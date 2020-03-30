Philadelphia Police exchange gunfire with man barricaded inside Holmesburg apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6062161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police exchange gunfire with man barricaded inside a Holmesburg house

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police were involved in a shootout with a man barricaded inside of an apartment in the city's Holmesburg section late Sunday.Officers were initially called to an apartment on Kendrick Street near Frankford Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.They were responding to a call for a man shot inside the apartment.When officers arrived, they tried to get to that person who was apparently alone.Police report that the man refused to come out and then opened fire on officers.SWAT was called and police said several SWAT officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.In the end, the shooter had three gunshot wounds, but it's not clear if police bullets struck him or his injuries are from the original call."At this point, we know that the male is struck in both arms and the chest. What we don't know is if the discharge by the SWAT officers were what struck the male- because again- the call came out as a person already shot," according to Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.The man was listed in critical condition at the hospital.Police spent hours gathering evidence including a shotgun they say the man tossed out his window.The incident remains under investigation.