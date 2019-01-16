Business owners in Delaware County should be on the lookout for people paying with fake cash.The police department in Media released photos of the bogus $100 bills."The Media Borough Police Dept has received several reports of the passing of counterfeit 100 bills. The bills being circulated have identical serial numbers. The quality of the bills is very good, they will pass a counterfeit marker detector and we urge our merchants to compare serial numbers," police say.If you suspect you have been conned, police advise you to check the serial number on the cash.If it reads, then call police right away.------