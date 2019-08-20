Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, New York -- Police in the New York City suburbs say they've arrested a fake cop who tried to pull over real detectives.

Nassau County police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights Friday morning as he attempted to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.

The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.

Police say that once the detectives identified themselves and approached his vehicle, the 25-year-old Portlock swerved his Nissan Sentra into oncoming traffic and sped to the Long Island Expressway.

Police say highway patrol officers eventually pulled Portlock over and arrested him without incident.

He was in custody pending arraignment Saturday on charges including criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment. Court records do not list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hicksvillenassau countypolice impersonatoru.s. & worldnew york newspolice
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
AccuWeather: More Heat, Humidity, Spotty Storms
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
Senior citizens receive free fans in the midst of heatwave
Man, 23, shot dead in North Philadelphia
Show More
Hearing set in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Fire at Bucks County apartment complex
Eagles hold joint practice with Ravens
Passenger falls out of N.J. Transit train after wrong door opens
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
More TOP STORIES News