Police: Fake cop sexually assaulted woman in Camden County

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County say a man pretended to be a police officer in order to sexually assault a woman.

The 31-year-old victim told investigators that Samuel Mears Jr. showed her a police badge and a gun, then demanded she get into his car on Sunday.

From there, the woman says the Sicklerville man ordered her to perform sexual acts.

Camden County police stopped him a short time later.

The 45-year-old is now facing a litany of charges, including sexual assault and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
