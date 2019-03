WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- In Wilmington, a father and son are facing charges.Thursday, police announced the arrest of 55-year-old Andre Church and his 35-year-old son Andre.Earlier this month officials executed search warrants at a home in Wilmington and at a second residence and vehicle in Newark.Investigators found guns, ammunition, cocaine, and marijuana as well as more than $12,000 in cash.