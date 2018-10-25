A trio of thieves used a scooter to grab booze at a Bucks County supermarket.Lower Southampton police are looking for the men captured in surveillance video using a motorized scooter to help with the commission of the crime at an ACME in Feasterville Wednesday night.Police believe they stole alcohol and beef jerky, placed it inside backpacks and inside their pants, then left the store.If you recognize these men, please contact police.------