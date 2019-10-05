Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' strikes West Goshen

WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Goshen are warning residents of numerous reports of vehicle break-ins within the past few weeks.Authorities say the suspects are shattering car windows and removing pocketbooks and wallets left inside at Lambert Park, Bob Owens baseball field and West Goshen Community Park.Women are being specifically targeted, police said."I leave my purse in (my car) all the time because everyone knows each other like we're all here all the time," said Jordan Robbins.The incidents are being linked to an organization known as, "The Felony Lane Gang" that has been striking in communities across the country."It's a nice suburb, you figure it's safe around here and we never really look for that kind of thing, you never even think of it," said Glen FIne.Police have posted images of the suspects involved and some of their vehicles.The break-ins are occurring across the tri-state area, and they are urging people not to leave valuables in their vehicles, police said.If you recognize the suspects or have any information, you are being asked to call West Goshen police.