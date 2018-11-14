Police find striking vehicle in fatal Warrington hit-and-run

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Easton Road between Kelly and Bristol roads.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV that was traveling northbound on Route 611.

Warrington police said they located the striking vehicle later in the night in Plumstead Township.

They are continuing to search for the driver.

The victim's identity has not been released.

