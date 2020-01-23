Police conducting welfare check find woman with self-inflicted wounds inside New Jersey hotel room

Police find a woman with self-inflicted injuries at NJ hotel

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to a South Jersey hotel on Thursday morning to conduct a welfare check on a woman inside.

Officers responded at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday to the Holiday Inn Express on US 130 in Bordentown, Burlington County.

The 64-year-old woman, who was previously reported missing, was located inside a hotel room. While authorities tried to make contact with her, they heard her collapse inside the room.

Then they opened the door, they saw injuries to her neck that were self-inflicted with a knife.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bordentown townshiphotelstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
Woman violently attacked inside Chester County home
Show More
Biometric screening begins at PHL
DNA could free Walter Ogrod charged in 1988 murder
Former Philly lawmaker pleads guilty to stealing from charity
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai will not run for releection
Indian man dies after getting attacked by rooster on way to cockfight
More TOP STORIES News