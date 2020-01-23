Police conducting welfare check find woman with self-inflicted wounds inside New Jersey hotel room

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to a South Jersey hotel on Thursday morning to conduct a welfare check on a woman inside.Officers responded at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday to the Holiday Inn Express on US 130 in Bordentown, Burlington County.The 64-year-old woman, who was previously reported missing, was located inside a hotel room. While authorities tried to make contact with her, they heard her collapse inside the room.Then they opened the door, they saw injuries to her neck that were self-inflicted with a knife.The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.