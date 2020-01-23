Police conducting welfare check find woman with self-inflicted wounds inside New Jersey hotel room

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities responded to a South Jersey hotel on Thursday morning to conduct a welfare check on a woman inside.
Officers responded at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday to the Holiday Inn Express on US 130 in Bordentown, Burlington County.
The 64-year-old woman, who was previously reported missing, was located inside a hotel room. While authorities tried to make contact with her, they heard her collapse inside the room.
Then they opened the door, they saw injuries to her neck that were self-inflicted with a knife.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
