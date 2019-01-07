NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Just weeks after two pit bulls escaped and attacked and killed a dog being walked by their home, police say they have attacked another owner and her dog Monday night.
This time police had to discharge their weapons to stop the attack.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. along the 1900 block of Goodnaw Street.
Police responded to a report of dogs attacking a woman and her dog. Two officers shot at the dogs, striking them, in an effort to stop the attack.
Officials said all of the dogs are still alive. The woman has an injury to her hand.
It was roughly two weeks ago that Jason Colucci, a resident on the block, shared his story about the same dogs getting out and killing his beloved dog Champ.
In addition to killing Champ, the dogs also bit Jason as well as his landlord.
Police were not injured in the incident.
