Police: Girl, 7, victim of murder-suicide in Manayunk

A seven-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.The discovery was made in a home in the 4500 block of Wilde Street on Monday morning.Police say the girl's stepfather found her in the living room with a bag over her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The 45-year-old man was found in a second-floor bedroom dead from an apparent suicide, investigators said.The names of those involved and any relationship between them have not been released.