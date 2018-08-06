Police: Girl, 7, victim of murder-suicide in Manayunk

Police: Girl, 7, victim of murder-suicide in Manayunk. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on August 6, 2018.

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
A seven-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.

The discovery was made in a home in the 4500 block of Wilde Street on Monday morning.

Police say the girl's stepfather found her in the living room with a bag over her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old man was found in a second-floor bedroom dead from an apparent suicide, investigators said.

The names of those involved and any relationship between them have not been released.

