9-year-old girl critical after fireworks explode inside home, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is in critical condition after fireworks explode inside her home on Sunday morning, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 10:35 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Wishart Street.Police say a 9-year-old girl found the fireworks inside her home and lit them off.The girl was rushed to the hospital after the fireworks exploded in her hands. She is currently listed in critical condition at this time.