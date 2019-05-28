Police: Girl, 9, found with live ammo prompts lockdown at Philly school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia school was placed on a brief lockdown after authorities say a student was in possession of live ammunition.

Police responded to the Fox Chase School around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the 500 block of Rhawn Street.

Police say a 9-year-old girl was found with five live rounds and two shell casings inside the school building.

It's unclear why the student had the rounds in her possession or why they were in the school.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:37 p.m.
