Group of kids attacks, robs woman in Society Hill, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a group of children they say attacked and robbed a woman in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood last month.

The incident occurred on the 400 block of Second Street during the afternoon of April 30.

Police said the group hit the woman, knocked her to the ground and then stole her keys and headphones.

If you recognize any of the kids in the video, you are asked to contact police.
