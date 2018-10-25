Police: Gunman forced victim to strip in SW Phila. shooting

Police: Shooting victim forced to strip in SW Phila. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 25, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police found a shooting victim lying on the sidewalk in his underwear in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at 56th Street and Willows Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire.

They ran to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the gunman made the victim strip before or after the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

