PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are looking for both the gunman and the man he was trying to shoot in West Philadelphia.
That intended target wasn't harmed, police say, but his brother and great-grandfather were shot and injured.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5500 block of Rodman Street.
Police say 19-year-old Kymeir Tyler was sitting on a stoop with a group of friends when bullets started to fly, hitting the living room window.
"He tries to run in the house and a gunman starts firing, striking two people inside
the house," said Lt. John Walker.
Tyler's 33-year-old brother was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. His 95-year-old great-grandfather as also hit.
Three others inside were not hurt.
Police believe Tyler was the intended target. Sources say the 19-year-old was on house arrest stemming from gun charges.
"The motivation behind this was, you have a young man who is on house arrest and people are coming to visit him. So you become a sitting duck at that point if someone is looking for you," said Walker.
Since Tyler has not returned home, or gone to police, he has broken court-ordered house arrest- and is considered a fugitive.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps