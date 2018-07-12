EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3750317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 shot inside West Philadelphia home. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 12, 2018.

Police are looking for both the gunman and the man he was trying to shoot in West Philadelphia.That intended target wasn't harmed, police say, but his brother and great-grandfather were shot and injured.The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5500 block of Rodman Street.Police say 19-year-old Kymeir Tyler was sitting on a stoop with a group of friends when bullets started to fly, hitting the living room window."He tries to run in the house and a gunman starts firing, striking two people insidethe house," said Lt. John Walker.Tyler's 33-year-old brother was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. His 95-year-old great-grandfather as also hit.Three others inside were not hurt.Police believe Tyler was the intended target. Sources say the 19-year-old was on house arrest stemming from gun charges."The motivation behind this was, you have a young man who is on house arrest and people are coming to visit him. So you become a sitting duck at that point if someone is looking for you," said Walker.Since Tyler has not returned home, or gone to police, he has broken court-ordered house arrest- and is considered a fugitive.Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.------