SHOOTING

Police: Gunman missed target, shot man and great-grandfather in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Gunman missed target, shot man and great-grandfather. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are looking for both the gunman and the man he was trying to shoot in West Philadelphia.

That intended target wasn't harmed, police say, but his brother and great-grandfather were shot and injured.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 5500 block of Rodman Street.

Police say 19-year-old Kymeir Tyler was sitting on a stoop with a group of friends when bullets started to fly, hitting the living room window.

"He tries to run in the house and a gunman starts firing, striking two people inside
the house," said Lt. John Walker.

Tyler's 33-year-old brother was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. His 95-year-old great-grandfather as also hit.

Three others inside were not hurt.

Police believe Tyler was the intended target. Sources say the 19-year-old was on house arrest stemming from gun charges.

"The motivation behind this was, you have a young man who is on house arrest and people are coming to visit him. So you become a sitting duck at that point if someone is looking for you," said Walker.

Since Tyler has not returned home, or gone to police, he has broken court-ordered house arrest- and is considered a fugitive.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
EMBED More News Videos

2 shot inside West Philadelphia home. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 12, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Man shot and killed inside Wissinoming home
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Newark home
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Man shot to death outside West Kensington corner store
Driver crashes stolen SUV into SW Philadelphia home
More shooting
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News