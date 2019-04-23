Police: Gunman wanted after opening fire on crowded Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on a crowded Philadelphia street.It happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Reese and Luzerne streets in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.Police say a 33-year-old man was shot one time. He is listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.The gunman is still being sought at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.