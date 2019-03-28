Crime & Safety

Police: Gunman opens fire on driver in Feltonville

Gunman opens fire on driver in Feltonville as reported during Action News at 11 on March 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire on a driver in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.

Chopper 6 was over the crime scene investigation around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bingham and East Loudon Streets.

Police say the shooter fired nine times into a white vehicle occupied by a 33-year-old man, striking the victim in the chest, back and arm.

He's in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
