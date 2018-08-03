Police: Gunman shoots 3 people in Kensington

Philadelphia police say three people are hospitalized after a shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood.It happened around 4:17 p.m. Friday near H and Schiller streets.All Three victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital.According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot once in the back. He is in extremely critical condition.Also in extremely critical condition is the second victim, a male in his 20s, who was shot in the stomach.The third victim, a 20-year-old female was shot once in the right thigh, and once in the left calf. She is listed in stable condition.So far, no arrests or word on the motive for the triple shooting.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------