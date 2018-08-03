Police: Gunman shoots 3 people in Kensington

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Gunman shoots 3 people in Kensington. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 3, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say three people are hospitalized after a shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

It happened around 4:17 p.m. Friday near H and Schiller streets.

All Three victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot once in the back. He is in extremely critical condition.

Also in extremely critical condition is the second victim, a male in his 20s, who was shot in the stomach.

The third victim, a 20-year-old female was shot once in the right thigh, and once in the left calf. She is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests or word on the motive for the triple shooting.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
Man critical after being shot several times in Hunting Park
AccuWeather:Stormy Start to the Weekend, Then a Heat Wave
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
World War 2 veteran receives gold medal in Bryn Mawr
Show More
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
VIDEO: Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
Police: Suspect in Bush's doctor's death killed himself
More News