Police in Philadelphia's Germantown section are asking the public to help them find a gunman who terrorized two workers at a sporting goods store.Surveillance video was captured from inside Olympia Sports on West Chelten Avenue back on August 11th.In the video, you can see the gunman walk straight to the store counter and point his weapon at one of the employees.That man tried to escape into the back, but the robber forced him to return to the counter.The other worker then emptied the cash register, giving the gunman nearly $350.Fortunately, the robber did not hurt either employee.If you recognize him, contact Northwest Detectives.------