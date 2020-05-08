Police: Gunman wanted in Delaware Veterans Cemetery shooting found dead in woods

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6163510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- The gunman who shot two people at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery was found dead, police said Friday evening.According to Delaware State Police, the suspect, who also had an exchange of gunfire with officers, was found dead in the wooded area where the exchange of gunfire took place.Further details about the circumstances were not immediately released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.Police responded to the shooting at about 10:15 a.m. found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital but their conditions have not been released.Just after 12 p.m., police started doing reverse 911 calls to alert residents in the nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place.During Gov. John Carney's bi-weekly COVID-19 update to the state, he took a moment to reflect on the shooting that was unfolding in real-time."Really sad news to think of that kind of event in what is really a sacred ground, the final resting place of the men and women who have served our country," he said.Police said there is no longer a threat to public safety.