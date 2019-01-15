Police: Gunmen fire shots at person running in Logan

Philadelphia police are looking for a group of gunmen who fired multiple shots at a person while running down a street in Logan.Cameras show a white Toyota Corolla stop in the middle of the road along the 200 block of East Armstrong Street early Sunday morning.In the video, you see two of the gunmen get out and start shooting at the victim off camera.One of the assailants takes off on foot, chasing the person.Police say, though no shooting victim was reported, several people contacted them to report their homes or cars had been shot up.------