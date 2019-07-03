Police: Gunmen rob man of $100,000 in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint of $100,000 in South Philadelphia.

Police said the 44-year-old man left Whitman Check Cashing on Randolph Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He had just cashed a check for $100,000.

He put the cash in his work van, began to drive away, but barely made it down the street before a white van crashed into his vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspects trailed the man down Randolph Street and t-boned him on Bigler Street, pushing the man's van into witness Rauodha Tlili's car.

"It's hard to believe, but it's the truth, it looked like an action movie - an action movie. 'Boom,' hit the other van, hit my car," said Tlili.

Police said the two suspects exited their vehicle and held up a gun to the victim, grabbed his money and took off.

Neighbors Action News spoke with said they can't believe their quiet street on the 2800 block of Randolph Street was the scene of an armed robbery.

"Pretty crazy situation," said Bill Didonato, who said he heard the two vans crash. "It was a pretty loud screech."

Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact them.
