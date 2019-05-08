Police: Harlem fire claims 6 lives, including 4 children

HARLEM, N.Y. -- The New York Fire Department says six people, including four children, were killed in an early morning blaze in a Harlem apartment building.Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says they received a call at 1:40 a.m. from a person across the street from the seven-story Fred Samuels Houses on Seventh Avenue near 142 Street reporting the blaze.Nigro says firefighters responded within three minutes to the fifth-floor fire.He says firefighters aggressively moved in to extinguish the flames and when they reached two rear bedrooms they found two adults and four children, ranging in ages from 3 to 11, deceased. They are all believed to be family members.Nigro says there were approximately 100 firefighters on the scene and it took more than an hour to get the fire under control.