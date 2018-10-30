HIT AND RUN

Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress in Kensington

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5pm on October 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The driver in last night's deadly hit-and-run in Kensington has just turned herself in on Tuesday night.

Police say she ran over two homeless people who were laying on a sidewalk mattress.

Authorities say it happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at Kensington Avenue and Cambria Street.

Investigators say an older model Honda hit the back of a Nissan.

Witnesses say words were exchanged between the two drivers before the person behind the wheel of the Honda quickly took off from the scene.

That's when her vehicle jumped the curb and ran over a homeless couple resting on a mattress on the sidewalk.

Witnesses say the scene was nothing short of gruesome.

"When I and my brother came out yesterday her head wasn't there. And it's a shame because people here, they're people too," said Eric Leon.

EMBED More News Videos

Search for diver in fatal Kensington hit-and-run. Walter Perez reports during Action News at Noon on October 30, 2018.


"Shortly after that, police officers that were responding recovered the Honda in the area of the 2700 block of Coral Street, but it was unoccupied," said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

While the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the male victim was treated and released from Temple University Hospital.

Brent Anteo says he knows the victims, describing them as a couple. Anteo says while the man who survived is okay physically, he is now a mental wreck.

"He hasn't moved. Now he's in shock, you know, PTSD. It affects everybody, dude. I feel so bad, man," said Anteo.

Police say they have witness accounts, as well as surveillance cameras that may have captured some, if not all, of the deadly hit-and-run.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshit and runaccidenthomeless
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Man killed in Lehigh Valley hit-and-run identified
Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exeter; driver sought
Mother mourns the loss of daughter to hit-and-run
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run in Kensington
More hit and run
Top Stories
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
Police throw "mischief night" party in Hunting Park
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate from Detroit Lions
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Groundbreaking held for new development in Kensington
Show More
3 workers hurt in industrial accident in Delaware City
Trump in Pittsburgh to mourn shooting victims
Veteran's symbols of service replaced after medals lost in Sandy
Philadelphia's Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Girls attacked amid ongoing after-school violence on SEPTA
More News