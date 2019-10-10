Police: Homeless man arrested in brutal Spring Garden jogger attack

Prevarious Fowler

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a homeless man they say attacked a jogger earlier this week in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

It happened on Tuesday night just before 6 p.m. when a 30-year-old woman was brutally attacked on the 2200 block of Wallace Street.

Detectives stumble upon possible suspect in Spring Garden jogger assault

The woman was running, and for no apparent reason, was punched in her face while she was jogging, police say.

EMBED More News Videos

Possible suspect in custody after woman brutally attacked in Spring Garden, police say. Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 on Oct. 9, 2019.



The woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police say they have arrested 43-year-old Prevarious Fowler who is homeless in connection with the attack.

Fowler is being charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeattack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion damages home under renovation in Philadelphia
Police: 131 pounds of marijuana trees found in stolen vehicle
Body of missing 6-year-old recovered from Delaware canal
87 pets removed from condemned Phoenixville home
Gabe Kapler fired after 2 seasons as Phillies manager
School district announces relocation plan for Philly students impacted by asbestos
Recall expanded for chicken products sold at ALDI, Giant, Weis Market and more
Show More
4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown
Drexel student raped in off-campus apartment, officials say
Opening statements set to begin in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing trial
Philly FOP questioning tweet made by Philly DA spokeswoman
Teen finds goat intruder napping inside bathroom
More TOP STORIES News