Police: House cleaner stole checks from 72-year-old client

GREENWOOD, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware house cleaner is accused of stealing checks from a 72-year-old client.

Jodi Wright, 39, of Felton was hired to clean a home in Greenwood back in December, police say.

In March, the victim noticed multiple unauthorized transactions from her bank account.

According to police, there were 25 fraudulent transactions totaling $9,200. Investigators say Wright would steal the checks and forge the victim's signature before cashing them.

Wright is facing theft and forgery charges. She was arraigned and released on $128,000 unsecured bond.

Investigators want to know if there are any other victims out there. If you believe you were victimized, you are asked to contact your local police department.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newstheftGreenwood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News