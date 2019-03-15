Police: Housekeeper stole $6K in jewelry from Montco homes

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for a housekeeper, accused of pawning $6,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to her clients.Plymouth Township police have issued an arrest for 32-year-old Dominique Daddario.Police say earlier this month Daddario stole from two homeowners in the 3100 block of Jolly Road.Daddario was employed by the MaidPro cleaning service worker.She faces charges including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.Anyone with information should contact the Plymouth Township Police Department, Detective Division at 610-279-1901.